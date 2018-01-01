When I first looked at the method that Veer devised to allow a belt drive to be used on a standard bike frame I thought, “ Wow, how come nobody else had thought of this?” In my books, that is a very good sign of a truly genius design decision.

And then you ride the belt drive… so quiet, so smooth, so clean, and so fun! It has been 4 months of continuous riding. I don’t own a car so I commute and do errands on my bike every day (over 3000 miles) and I still get a smile on my face when I jump on my bike and start to pedal.

Did I mention that a belt drive means you have no external surfaces on your bike that are oily?

The replacement of an oiled metal chain with a belt really is a life altering event!